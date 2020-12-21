Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Prince George

Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo - Northern Health)

The first consignment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Prince George. Northern Health said they will be able to immunize all northern B.C. residents who want the vaccine by the end of 2021.

Vaccines arrived at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George Monday, Dec. 21, the health agency said in a news release.

READ MORE: Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine will be distributed according to ‘priority vaccine groups’ determined by the health ministry. These vaccines will be first distributed to high-risk health workers and long-term care and assisted living residents, Northern Health said.

Pfizer has been approved by Health Canada, and Northern Health said the vaccines are safe, effective and will save lives.

“Vaccines do more than protect the people being immunized, they also protect everyone around them.”

READ MORE: ‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

Northern Health’s first COVID-19 vaccinations will happen early this week in Prince George, and more information on the firs person to receive the vaccine in the north will be released soon, as stated in the press release.

The other vaccine for COVID-19 by manufacturer Moderna, will be available in the New Year as approval for this vaccine is pending with Health Canada.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine research, provincial rollout plan, vist the Government of B.C.’s COVID-19 Vaccines website at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/vaccines

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus