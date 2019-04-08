Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

(Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club/Facebook)

A petition to end hunting contests in Canada has gained more than 60,000 signatures after being posted online four weeks ago.

“These contests are not wildlife management, they are slaughter,” wrote Lavinia Rojas, the B.C. woman behind the petition. “Earnings points and winning cash prizes for killing animals is blatantly cruel.”

READ MORE: Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Last month, a group called the Wildlife Protection Coalition, made up of 54 conservationists, animal protection organizations and scientists, sent an open letter to the province about multiple contests to kill animals such as wolves, raccoons, coyotes and cougars.

A “wolf-whacking” contest was advertised by the Chilcotin Gun Store in Williams Lake, the Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club was hosting a predator tournament, and the West Kootenay Outdoorsmen were offering members $500 for each wolf killed.

Hunters and farmers alike defended the contests, saying they eliminate animals that kill cattle and other livestock.

According to Rojas, Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson has said the government does not condone the contests, but nothing is stopping the hunters as long as they are licensed and follow the law.

She called that response “unacceptable,” and is seeking a meeting with him.

READ MORE: Animals involved in 11,000 vehicle collisions annually across B.C.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

Just Posted

School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district’s Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

Caribou engagement session set for Monday evening in Williams Lake

Public encouraged to provide feedback on two draft agreements to conserve the caribou

More prescribed burns planned in the Cariboo Chilcotin for ecosystem restoration

Six areas southwest of Williams Lake and near Esket will be targeted

Trio of martial arts bring home hardware from Shogun Battle

“Going against other people that were in Shogun made it quite a bit of fun.”

WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Most Read