Peterson Contracting awarded Lakeview Avenue reconstruction project contract

Three companies submitted tenders

Peterson Contracting Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the Lakeview Avenue resconstruction project in Williams Lake in the amount of $951,310.13 after city council gave its approval at the regular meeting Tuesday, March 23.

The company’s bid was the lowest, with Infracon Construction bidding $1,305,764.50 and Lake Excavating bidding $1,586,490.

With a deadline submission of March 11, 2021, only three companies submitted tenders.

Prior to putting out the tender, the city’s projected budget for the project was $1,383,000 and the project total is broken down as follows: $951,310.13 for construction, $140,689.87 for contingency only used a needed and $50,000 estimated for engineering for a total of $1,142,000, noted Jeff Bernardy, senior engineering technologist in a report to city council.

That will leave $241,000 that city council will direct staff to use for additional paving and street works in 2021 or 2022.

Construction is slated to take place May through August with final cleanup in September.

Read more: Early budget approval paves the way for Lakeview Avenue reconstruction in 2021


ConstructionWilliams Lake

