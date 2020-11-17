Update: Wandering pet emu back home safe and sound in rural area north of Williams Lake

Owner said CVSE officers and man helped her get the emu into her truck

With the help of two CVSE officers, Rooter the pet emu is back home safe and sound. (Kristen Carol Meadows photo)

Update:

A pet emu that jumped a fence and was running down a rural road north of Williams Lake is back home safe and sound.

Kristen Carol Meadows put out a plea Tuesday, Nov 17 at noon asking drivers to keep an eye out for Rooter on Mountain House Road.

Three and half hours later she contacted the Tribune to say she’d found him in the bushes, put a dog collar on him.

“Two CVSE officers and another man helped me load him into my truck,” she said.

Original:

A pet emu is on the loose on the Mountain House Road about 20 minutes drive north of Williams Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Owner Kristen Meadows said Rooter the emu is terrified of the wind and jumped the fence.

“He’s friendly usually but the trees that are falling and breaking are scaring him,” she told the Tribune. “I hope no one hits him.”

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Cariboo south including Williams Lake Tuesday with strong winds that may cause damage.

“A vigorous cold front will push across the Central B.C. Interior this afternoon with winds in the South Cariboo and 100 Mile regions rising to southerly 60 to 80 km/h. Winds will ease early Tuesday evening with the frontal passage,” noted the Environment Canada website.

Overnight the Williams Lake area received 12 mm of precipitation which is now rapidly melting due to expected highs of 10C.

Read more: Expect a quick melt of overnight heavy snowfall with 10C in the forecast for Williams Lake Nov. 17



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Rooter the pet emu is back home after taking a walkabout on Mountain House Road north of Williams Lake. (Kristen Carol Meadows photo)