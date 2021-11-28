Person expected to survive Sunday morning ‘firearm-related injury’ in Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are securing a home on Winger Road Sunday night, Nov. 28, as they investigate a firearm incident where it is believed one person was wounded. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A person wounded in a “firearm-related event” at a property on Winger Road is expected to survive, say police.

Mounties continue to secure the scene into the evening Sunday night, Nov. 28 in the residential area, located just outside the city limits off of Highway 20.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed police were called at 10:38 a.m. Sunday morning.

“One person (was) transported to hospital with a firearm-related injury,” said Byron, who was on scene. No other information was provided other than the investigation into the incident continues.

Police could be seen in the backyard area of the home, which has been the focus of police investigations before.

In May of 2021, the run-down property was at the centre of a firearms investigation which at that time police said was due to increased gang activity. Police further identified the residence as being a well-known location for gang affiliation.

In March of 2020, Williams Lake RCMP arrested seven suspects and recovered two stolen vehicles and firearms from the same residence.

In October of 2020, also connected to the same property, police issued a reminder to the public to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them after a 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound. After talking with witnesses at that time, police believed the shooting was accidental.

