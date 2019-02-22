Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park is taking on that Narnia look with the snow and park lamps at the entranceway as light snow continues to fall Friday morning. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Periods of light should end by noon for Williams Lake area

There is a southeast wind gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour that will ease up by noon, Environment Canada’s forecast suggests

Light snow is falling in Williams Lake Friday morning in the midst of a winter that just keeps on giving.

Temperatures are hovering at -3C with a low of -13C in the forecast for Friday evening, with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with highs of -8C and low of -16C, according to Environment Canada.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow on Highway 20 west of Williams Lake and warns drivers to watch for slippery conditions.

Scheduled maintenance is planned between Colwell Road and Holm Road, 26 kilometres west of Tatla Lake beginning Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. As a result of the maintenance there will be single-lane alternating traffic.

Compact snow is reported for Highway 97 from 19 kilometres south of Clinton to six kilometres south of 100 Mile House and 29 kilometres south of 150 Mile House to 22 kilometres south of Pineview. Again motorists are advised to watch for slippery conditions.

There is compact snow between Highway 97 and the Horsefly Road and between Horsefly Road and Quesnel Forks Road and limited visibility with snow.

It is a professional development day for students in School District 27, so drivers should be aware there may be more students out and about.


