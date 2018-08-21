Performances in the Park finale goes Thursday

Performances in the Park will end the season Thursday, Aug. 23 featuring Bernadette Ducharme and Borderband from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gibraltar Room.

Organizers moved the location for the concert beginning last week because of the air quality forecast.

Bernadette is a small town, multi genre, singer/songwriter that wants to move you!

She writes and sings in several different genres, loves to really stir her audience, make them feel something, when they hear the stories in her songs.

Borderband is a wonderful blend of folk, country and rock and great mix of covers songs and original music, sung by local favourites LeRae Haynes and Alan Giddens and friends.

Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances.

There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

This evening is brought to you in part by Gold Sponsors United Concrete and Gravel, West Fraser Truckers, Lakecity Ford Collision and Autoglass and Evening Sponsors West Fraser Mills, Rotary Club Williams Lake and Chaps Fix Auto.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs if desired.

