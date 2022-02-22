People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies
Next story
B.C. Liberal asks court to delay leadership result over membership concern

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo Regional District in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city councillor wants regional hospital board to help purchase new bus for Deni House

A Honda Civic received extensive damage after being hit while parked on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21. (Photo submitted)
Moving vehicle collides with parked car in Williams Lake early on Family Day

Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District region have seen population increases over the last five years according to the 2021 Census. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District populations increase

Sutter Rowse, 8, cuddles with Hazel, the cat, at the Williams Lake BCSPCA who he raised $850 toward the cost of her surgery. (Leslie Rowse photo)
8-year-old Williams Lake boy raises $850 for injured, abandoned cat’s surgery