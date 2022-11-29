Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

Penticton nurse Manny Labrador has been barred from practising for five years in B.C. after being convicted of sexual assault. (Unsplash)

Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, was convicted last October

A nurse working in Penticton has been convicted of sexual assault and is now barred from practicing anywhere in B.C. for five years.

On Nov. 20, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives posted a consent agreement against Manny Labrador, a Licensed Practical Nurse, to address the conduct issues from December 2019 that resulted in criminal charges.

According to court records, Labrador, 51, was charged with sexual assault in Penticton on Dec. 8, 2019. His case went to trial in October 2021 where Labrador was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. The judge gave him 24 months of probation which included not working or volunteering in any position of trust. The court also ordered him to pay a $1,500 victim surcharge that was supposed to be paid out by January of this year.

In April, Labrador asked to courts to vary his sentence but his request was dismissed.

According to the College, Labrador has voluntarily agreed to the terms equivalent to a cancellation of his license and a prohibition on reapplying for five years.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” reads the judgment. The judgment can be read here.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian killed in Kelowna

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimenurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from B.C. SPCA
Next story
Overnight shelter, daytime warming spaces open in Williams Lake as cold weather arrives

Just Posted

A snowfall warning has been issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions. Snow has begun falling lightly in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions

Williams Lake Studio Theatre actors rehearse Age of Arousal this month, and is casting for a May production in early December. (WLSTS photo)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society puts out call for auditions for May production

The city of Williams Lake is preparing to assist vulnerable residents as temperatures are expected to plummet later this week. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Overnight shelter, daytime warming spaces open in Williams Lake as cold weather arrives

The Stamps season opener included some assistance from U18 Female Timberwolves who skated with flags during the singing of the national anthem. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders invite you to sponsor a family in need this Christmas