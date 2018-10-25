In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, people hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington. Saudi Arabia’s financial clout among the Arab media has given it an influential tool as it grapples with the international outcry first over the disappearance and later the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Justin Trudeau says the penalty for cancelling Canada’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia could be “in the billions of dollars.”

The exact price tag has been in question since the prime minister first mentioned penalties of as much as $1 billion earlier this week.

Trudeau says he can’t be precise because the contract — signed by the previous Conservative government of Stephen Harper — includes a requirement of “total confidentiality.”

READ MORE: Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Trudeau says his government is actively reviewing export permits to Saudi Arabia, which it has suspended temporarily in the past.

While suspending export permits falls short of outright cancellation of the contract, Trudeau says it would provide a lever for Canada to increase pressure on the desert kingdom to come clean on what happened to Khashoggi.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam
Next story
Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Just Posted

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

CCSAR sees record year for number of calls

Most MVIs are rollovers, Chief Rick White says

Tsilhqot’in Nations to commemorate hanged chiefs with memorial in Quesnel

Six current Tsilhqot’in chiefs will honour those wrongfully hanged in 1864

Blocktreat gearing up for Limelight show Nov. 2

Blocktreat and Brandon Hoffman, are at the Limelight Nov. 2

Walt Cobb back to work at city hall

Mayor reelected for second term

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

Most Read