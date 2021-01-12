Quesnel RCMP are on the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway. (Observer file photo)

Quesnel RCMP are on the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway. (Observer file photo)

Serious pedestrian traffic collision closes Barkerville Highway north of Quesnel

RCMP and emergency crews are on scene, with traffic stopped in both directions

A pedestrian was hit in what police are describing a serious collision on the Barkerville Highway, Highway 26, Tuesday Jan. 12.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said the victim was struck by an eastbound truck on the highway around one km east of Highway 97.

Traffic control is on scene, rerouting traffic down Schemenauer Road. Traffic in both directions is completely stopped as of 9 p.m.

Weseen said he expects the road to be closed for several hours while waiting for investigators to arrive.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases jump to 22 at Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP are on the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway. (Observer file photo)
Serious pedestrian traffic collision closes Barkerville Highway north of Quesnel

RCMP and emergency crews are on scene, with traffic stopped in both directions

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars provides an online COVID-19 update to membership Tuesday, Jan. 12. (Williams Lake First Nation Facebook image)
COVID-19 cases jump to 22 at Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane

Chief Willie Sellars said there are approximately 47 cases in the Williams Lake health coverage area

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for areas in the Cariboo Chilcotin for Tuesday, Jan. 12. (file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for areas of Cariboo Chilcotin

Williams Lake, Horsefly and Alexis Creek areas can expect snow to begin falling Tuesday evening

The city is asking residents of Williams Lake to follow provincial health orders in light of increased COVID-19 exposures in the region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake urges residents to follow COVID-19 provincial health orders

CAO Gary Muraca said city will update residents if any developments occur

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Most Read