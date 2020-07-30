Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in vehicle collision in front of Quesnel hospital

A pedestrian involved in a collision with a motor vehicle Wednesday, July 29 suffered more serious injuries than first thought.

“Her condition changed later in the day and she was airlifted to Vancouver with serious injuries,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen in an update on the victim’s condition.

The woman was crossing at the entrance to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital when she was struck by a northbound vehicle which was turning into the hospital from Front Street over the lunch hour.

READ MORE: Load restrictions on Quesnel’s Johnston Bridge unlikely to end soon

Members of the Quesnel RCMP and Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene just after noon at Front Street and the entrance to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital.

Emergency Health Services attended as well as staff from the hospital.

The pedestrian was intially treated at G.R. Baker Hospital.

Weseen said the driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket for failing to stop for a pedestrian.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel