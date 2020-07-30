Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in vehicle collision in front of Quesnel hospital

Victim airlifted to hospital in Vancouver

A pedestrian involved in a collision with a motor vehicle Wednesday, July 29 suffered more serious injuries than first thought.

“Her condition changed later in the day and she was airlifted to Vancouver with serious injuries,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen in an update on the victim’s condition.

The woman was crossing at the entrance to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital when she was struck by a northbound vehicle which was turning into the hospital from Front Street over the lunch hour.

READ MORE: Load restrictions on Quesnel’s Johnston Bridge unlikely to end soon

Members of the Quesnel RCMP and Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene just after noon at Front Street and the entrance to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital.

Emergency Health Services attended as well as staff from the hospital.

The pedestrian was intially treated at G.R. Baker Hospital.

Weseen said the driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket for failing to stop for a pedestrian.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village in Cariboo
Next story
Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

Just Posted

CCSAR, arborist, rescue hang glider from tree north of Williams Lake

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Soda Creek Wednesday, July 29

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village in Cariboo

Xat’sull Heritage Village is open to pre-booked tours this summer

Performances in the Park ‘Listen Live’ sessions premiere in August

Four concerts featuring local artists will be available on Youtube

IH issues second drug alert for increased overdoses in Williams Lake area

Paramedics responded to 11 overdose calls so far in July, 10 in June, five in May

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Court approves sale of C&C Wood Products and Westside Logging in Quesnel

The company filed for bankruptcy June 2, 2020 and PricewaterhouseCoppers was appointed receiver

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in vehicle collision in front of Quesnel hospital

Victim airlifted to hospital in Vancouver

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

Most Read