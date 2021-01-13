Pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Barkerville Highway: RCMP

A pedestrian hit by a sand truck Tuesday night, Jan. 12 died at the scene of the collision, said RCMP.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said police are not releasing the name of the 34-year-old Quesnel woman who was hit by a privately owned sand truck while walking walking eastbound near Drummond Road on the Barkerville Highway at about 7 p.m..

“At the time of the accident, the roads were wet due to a light rain and there was no artificial lighting,” Weseen said. “Witnesses reported that they had to swerve to avoid the female just prior to the collision.”

The highway was closed for four hours while police investigated, with traffic detoured down Schemenauer Road.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and Weseen noted alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

