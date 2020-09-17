Pedestrian, cyclist safety on Highway 20 stretch in Williams Lake questioned

City Coun. Scott Nelson has asked staff to connect with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to address safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists for a stretch of Highway 20 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Coun. Craig Smith pointed out at the corner there is limited room for pedestrians and cyclists where South Lakeside meets Highway 20. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After he noticed a woman struggling to push a stroller along Highway 20, Williams Lake city councillor Scott Nelson said he realized that it is a tough stretch of road for walkers and cyclists.

“South Lakeside Drive to Mackenzie Avenue is like a crazy Mad Max trail system,” Nelson said during the round table after the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“You cannot walk along that stretch of the road — it’s dangerous.”

The route does not have a consistent pathway or walkway.

Nelson said when he saw that the woman was having difficulties with the state of the road, he parked, got out and walked the route.

There were boulders, rocks and sticks, making it difficult, he explained.

“It’s a concern for safety. You cannot walk on it.”

Highway 20 is busy, but it needs to be addressed, he added, and requested staff to connect with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“There are several people walking there every day and I honestly did not realize how serious it was until I walked it myself.”

Coun. Craig Smith said at the corner of South Lakeside Drive and Highway 20, the ground is sinking and there is not enough room for more than one person at a time, and even at that cars need to veer out.

Nelson said as more and more people are employed at businesses on that south side of the city it should be a number one priority to keep it clean so people can walk and bike safely.

“We need to sit down with the ministry to come up with something. I’ll leave it with staff to take those comments.”

Read more: Ministry contractor to work on Highway 20 bump in Williams Lake mid-September


