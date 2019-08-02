Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck crossing highway at 70 Mile

RCMP asking for information on the incident

A pedestrian crossing the highway at 70 Mile House Thursday was struck by a vehicle. Clinton RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment. File image

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a truck hauling a travel trailer on Highway 97 at 70 Mile House.

The accident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Clinton RCMP report that a 24-year-old female pedestrian was crossing the highway when she was struck. BC Ambulance Service attended the scene and the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Clinton RCMP at (250) 459-2221. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

editorial@accjournal.ca

