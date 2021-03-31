Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits beside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland before speaking to members of caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, January 23, 2020. Parliament’s spending watchdog says the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic should send the deficit to $363.4 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits beside Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland before speaking to members of caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, January 23, 2020. Parliament’s spending watchdog says the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic should send the deficit to $363.4 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

PBO sees $363 billion deficit, warns of pitfalls from Liberals’ promised stimulus

With the economy doing better than expected, and the deficit falling over time

Parliament’s spending watchdog says the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic should send the deficit to $363.4 billion.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux says the deficit should fall over time as emergency spending measures wind down over the next 12 months.

The economy too is faring better than Giroux anticipated, and his office has revised its projections for economic growth starting in the second half of this year.

With the economy doing better than expected, and the deficit falling over time, the budget office expects federal finances to become sustainable again.

The economy could also get a boost from the Liberals’ promised fiscal stimulus that is valued between $70 billion and $100 billion over three years to be outlined in this year’s federal budget.

Giroux’s outlook doesn’t account for that spending because of the lack of detail about how it will be used, but he does warn it would result in larger deficits that may spin out of control depending on how the spending is financed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker
Next story
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Just Posted

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
Rare ‘white’ moose spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

A new slide in the Williams Lake river valley below Frizzi Road as seen Wednesday, March 31, has severed a storm water line. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake awaiting engineer reports on new slide in the river valley

Discovered Monday, March 29, the slide severed a stormwater line below Frizzi Road

The Cariboo Regional District Quesnel Library reopened to the public on Sept. 24, 2020 after closing due to COVID-19. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Cariboo Regional District offices will stay open

The district has regional offices in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

Williams Lake RCMP received 1397 calls for service between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021. That’s down from 1,634 calls for service during the same time period in 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP calls for service down 13 per cent in first two months of 2021

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley provided council with police commission report

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dave Eagles/KTW
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Most Read