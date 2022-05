Every year the lines need to be repainted

John Aitken, left, and Dave Webster of Yellowhead Pavement Marking Ltd. apply paint on the crosswalk at First Avenue Proctor Street Thursday, May 5. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pavement lines are getting repainted in Williams Lake.

Dave Webster and John Aitken with Yellowhead Pavement Marking Inc. were working at the intersection of First Avenue North and Proctor Street Thursday, May 5.

“We are watching the weather, but should be done in a couple of days,” Webster said.

The city awarded the contract to Yellowhead in April for a total of $139,921.24, excluding GST.

