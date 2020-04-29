Patients asked to call ahead for lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Appointments can be made by phone between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday

CMH is asking people to make appointments ahead of time by phone. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

People wanting to access the lab at Cariboo Memorial Hospital are being asked to phone ahead to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made from Monday to Saturday between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 250-302-3215.

“We are asking that patients phone the facility to schedule their visit,” said Interior Health communications consultant Erin Toews.

Scheduled appointments will ensure social distancing measures are in place and the waiting room outside the lab in the hospital won’t become congested, Toews added.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday 7:15 a.m to 5 p.m., Saturday from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They are closed Sundays.

This article has been updated since its original post to reflect new information



