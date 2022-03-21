Parts of Cariboo-Chilcotin corridor to see controlled burns along Highway 20 this week

Traffic control will be in place as crews remove wildfire fuel along right-of-way

Fire crews carrying out a controlled burn in the Yukon along a roadway in 2018. Road users along Highway 20 in British Columbia’s Chilcotin region will see similar scenes this week as excess fuel is planned for burning along the corridor. (Black Press file photo)

People are being alerted to some upcoming controlled burns planned for the Highway 20 corridor, starting as soon as March 22.

Road useres and area residents can expect to see smoke from the fires taking place between Hanceville Lookout and as far west as Tsiyi (Bull Canyon park).

The BC Wildfire Service in partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in communities, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, BC Parks, Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District and BC Hydro plans to conduct a series of prescribed burns along the Highway 20 right-of-way.

Burning may begin as early as March 22, 2022, and will continue periodically until April 30, 2022.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

The prescribed burn is aimed at removing combustible materials from the right of way, as well as to mimic a naturally occurring ground fire. This will hopefullly help protect infrastructure along this section of Highway 20.

This will also hopefully help build on partnerships with Tŝilhqot’in fire crews to work together outside of emergency response activities and strengthen inter-agency coordination in preparation for other emergencies.

While burn operations are underway, traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

BC Wildfire Service staff and Tŝilhqot’in fire crews will carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fires at all times. Smoke and flames from this prescribed burn will be highly visible from Yuneŝit’in, Tl’etinqox, Alexis Creek, Highway 20, and surrounding areas.

Learn More: Prescribed burning is an effective tool which decreases the amount of fuel (i.e. cured grass and

woody debris) available for wildfire consumption. A factsheet about prescribed burns and ecosystem restoration burns is available online: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/prescribed-burns-reduce-wildfire-risks.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

