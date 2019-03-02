Parks Canada is worried spilled grain from a derailed train in Banff National Park will attract hungry grizzly bears to the tracks as they emerge from hibernation in the coming weeks. A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Baker Creek, Alta. on Monday December 1, 2014. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Parks Canada worried spilled grain from derailed CP train will attract grizzlies

Parks Canada says the spilled grain will need to be removed quickly and thoroughly

Parks Canada is worried spilled grain from a derailed train in Banff National Park will attract hungry grizzly bears to the tracks as they emerge from hibernation in the coming weeks.

The Transportation Safety Board says 20 railcars from a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train went off the tracks Thursday west of the Town of Banff, Alta.

No one was hurt and there were no dangerous goods.

Ten of the derailed cars contained grain, including canola that spilled.

Parks Canada says the spilled grain will need to be removed quickly and thoroughly.

It also says the spill site will need to be cordoned off with electric fencing to keep wildlife away.

“The grain will need to be removed thoroughly and in a timely manner, as we can anticipate grizzly bears to be emerging in the next 2-4 weeks and they will be attracted to the spilled canola,” Parks Canada said in a statement Friday.

“Parks Canada staff are monitoring the scene to determine if wildlife are accessing the site.”

In the meantime, Parks Canada has closed part of the popular Bow Valley Parkway near the derailment site until further notice.

The Parks Canada website says train strikes are a key cause in the deaths of grizzly bears in Banff and Yoho national parks.

“Grizzly bears constantly search for food,” says the website. ”Spilled grain and animals killed on the tracks can be tasty treats for a bear looking to bulk up.”

Parks Canada says it will work with Canadian Pacific to mitigate the effects of the spilled grain on wildlife.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta mother gets prison time for breaking ankles of two-year-old girl
Next story
B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear the lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

Just Posted

Weather Update: In like a lamb

The first weekend of March heralds increasingly warmer temperatures for Williams Lake

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

Dressed for success: Alexander Clothing, Jewellery and Gifts celebrates 25 years in business

“I am very lucky that my customers are wonderful, kind people.”

Destash your craft supplies stash this weekend

TRU is holding its first Destash Your craft supplies Stash sale Saturday 9 a.m. to noon

TNG appeal against Taseko’s exploratory drilling permit dismissed by top court

Justice Goepel ruled the province’s process of consultation was adequate and reasonable in the circumstances

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city following three large fires

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear the lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

The report recommends that BCEHS evaluate its advanced care coverage across the province

Federal legislation for cannabis-possession pardon not enough, critics say

Prior to cannabis legalization, simple possession was punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail

Tourism is economic force in British Columbia with 6.1 million visits: ministry

The industry generated $18.4 billion in revenue in 2017

Growing support for separating roles of justice minister and attorney general

Justice minister is a political executive below the prime minister while the AG ais n independent legal officer

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Canada goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird in Langley

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

Most Read