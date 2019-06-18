Students, staff safe after brief lockdown at Nesika Elementary School

Nesika Elementary School was briefly on lockdown early Tuesday morning as RCMP dealt with a disgruntled parent who was unable to see her children due to a custody issue. (Angie Mindus photo)

School is back to normal for Nesika elementary students after a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP say there is no further risk to children or students and the school is now again under normal operation.

Nesika Elementary School was temporarily locked down due to the incident, which occurred Tuesday mid-morning.

Williams Lake RCMP responded after school staff reported a mother came to the school looking to see her children.

“Due to family custody issues staff did not allow any contact,” Williams Lake RCMP media relations officer Cst. Joel Kooger said. “As a result, the female became very argumentative and aggressive and then began to yell at staff and students.”

Kooger added RCMP officers arrived quickly and were advised by staff the woman had left the building in a vehicle.

“Shortly after officers located the female and instructed her not to return to the school and advised her of alternate ways to have court paperwork served,” Kooger said.

Nesika vice principal Kevin McLennan said the lockdown was necessary in order to follow procedures for such cases.

“Basically we had a situation at the school that involved us [locking down the school] to ensure the safety of everybody,” said McLennan. “This person was not a violent threat or anything like that. It’s just someone who should not have been on school grounds and we had to do a lockdown. Staff and students did a great job, authorities were called, they did their job and the situation’s taken care of.”

Classes were in session at the time, and students were made aware of the situation, he said, adding the school will communicate with parents and guardians regarding the incident.

“There was no immediate threat, there’s no continuing threat.”

If anyone has any further questions or concerns please contact Nesika Elementary School or the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.



