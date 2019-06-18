Nesika Elementary School was briefly on lockdown early Tuesday morning as RCMP dealt with a disgruntled parent who was unable to see her children due to a custody issue. (Angie Mindus photo)

Students, staff safe after brief lockdown at Nesika Elementary School

Parent custody issue prompts response, normal activity resumed at school

School is back to normal for Nesika elementary students after a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP say there is no further risk to children or students and the school is now again under normal operation.

Nesika Elementary School was temporarily locked down due to the incident, which occurred Tuesday mid-morning.

Williams Lake RCMP responded after school staff reported a mother came to the school looking to see her children.

“Due to family custody issues staff did not allow any contact,” Williams Lake RCMP media relations officer Cst. Joel Kooger said. “As a result, the female became very argumentative and aggressive and then began to yell at staff and students.”

Kooger added RCMP officers arrived quickly and were advised by staff the woman had left the building in a vehicle.

“Shortly after officers located the female and instructed her not to return to the school and advised her of alternate ways to have court paperwork served,” Kooger said.

READ MORE: Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

Nesika vice principal Kevin McLennan said the lockdown was necessary in order to follow procedures for such cases.

“Basically we had a situation at the school that involved us [locking down the school] to ensure the safety of everybody,” said McLennan. “This person was not a violent threat or anything like that. It’s just someone who should not have been on school grounds and we had to do a lockdown. Staff and students did a great job, authorities were called, they did their job and the situation’s taken care of.”

Classes were in session at the time, and students were made aware of the situation, he said, adding the school will communicate with parents and guardians regarding the incident.

“There was no immediate threat, there’s no continuing threat.”

If anyone has any further questions or concerns please contact Nesika Elementary School or the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo
Next story
Province promises July policy changes to help break cycle of poverty in B.C.

Just Posted

Students, staff safe after brief lockdown at Nesika Elementary School

Parent custody issue prompts response, normal activity resumed at school

New housing on First Avenue scheduled for occupancy Dec. 1

Of the 38 units, only eight will be subsidized, the other 31 will be market rentals

LETTER: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

Congratulations city council

Youth archers set Canadian, provincial records prior to lakecity provincials this weekend

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Most Read