Paramedics and RCMP responded to an incident along Oliver Street in Williams Lake on Saturday

Bystanders and drivers were temporarily redirected around the main intersection

RCMP and ambulance responded to an incident near the intersection of Oliver Street and Eighth Avenue N. in Williams Lake on May 7.

Emergency responders could be seen to be administering chest compressions to one person on the ground.

RCMP temprorarily directed eastbound traffic on Oliver Street around the area and into the Petro Canada parking lot.

After the patient was removed from the scene, RCMP appeared to be searching the area and had vehicles blocking one lane of traffic.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further information.


An incident near Oliver St. and Eighth Avenue N was being responded to by both RCMP and paramedics. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
