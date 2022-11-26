A primary care paramedic course will be offered in Williams Lake in March 2023. (Image submitted)

A primary care paramedic course will be offered in Williams Lake in March 2023. (Image submitted)

Paramedic training course coming to Williams Lake early 2023

The course is offered by the Pacific Paramedic Academy

A primary care paramedic program will be offered in March 2023 in Williams Lake, making it possible for students to study in their home community while working.

Nicola Harper, president of Columbia Paramedic Academy in Langley, said the program will be offered through the academy at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus.

If the academy is successful at obtaining Community Workforce Responde Grant funding, eligible students could receive the training at no cost, she added.

The training will be for people who already have the emergency medical responder certificate, but do not have to have previous work experience.

Spanning over eight-and-a-half months, the course will be offered part-time so that students can continue working. There is also a month-long practicum required by each student to complete 12 shifts of work experience. After the course is completed students will write a licensing exam.

Initially the course was going to begin in February, however, now the plan is to wait to see if the grant is approved. That way people who cannot afford to do the course will have more options.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, city council agreed to write a letter of support for the grant application.

Harper said it is great to be able to offer the course in communities. They have already done training in Dawson Creek, Haida Gwaii, Castlegar, Quesnel and Cranbrook in the last two years and secured funding for almost 200 students for tuition, uniforms, textbooks, and in some cases, travel expenses.

“We see that students have a better chance at succeeding if they can stay in their home communities to do the course work,” she added.

Graduates of the program are eligible to work for BCEHS or industry.

READ MORE: Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

Just Posted

A primary care paramedic course will be offered in Williams Lake in March 2023. (Image submitted)
Paramedic training course coming to Williams Lake early 2023

Lucas Pinette will compete again for Team Canada at the upcoming Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile with his brother Linden. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pinette brothers set to compete at Pam Am Water Ski Championships in Chile

Holly Frost, 15, will be making her pro wrestling debut in Williams Lake on Friday, Nov. 25 at the longhouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Taking a stance: Williams Lake teen finds strength in pro wrestling, sees end of cyberbullying

Bridge repairs are slated to start on the Hanceville Bridge Nov. 30 and continue for approximately three months. (Photo submitted)
Ongoing repairs will see delays at Chilcotin’s Hanceville Bridge for three months

Pop-up banner image