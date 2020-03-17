Paradise Cinemas will be closed until April 2 due to public health and safety concerns stemming from precautions taking to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Paradise Cinemas closing until at least April 2 effective immediately

This move comes to protect the community and employees of the theatre

In the interest of protecting the community’s health and safety, owner David Hothi has announced the closure of Paradise Cinemas effective Tuesday, March 17 until at least Thursday, April 2.

Hothi said he’d been preparing to make this move since last week when COVID-19 led to the cancellation of multiple sports leagues, conferences and even movie premieres in North America. While Paradise Cinemas had switched to only doing one showing of movies a night that week, he felt stronger action would soon be required.

This shutdown comes based on the recommendations of the health authority, the provincial and federal government and other theatres across the province, Hothi said. On Monday, March 16 the federal government of Canada announced a restriction on meeting in groups of more than 50 as well as a widespread policy of social distancing.

Read More: Paradise Cinemas embraces local talent

This move, Hothi said, is motivated solely out of concern for public safety as he said they were still doing good business despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. In the interest of protecting his customers and employees, Hothi feels that this is the right decision to make at this time.

“Please observe whatever advice the health authority or the province gives you, take it seriously,” Hothi said. “It may be an inconvenience but in the long run I think we’ll all come out of this stronger, our community will be stronger.”

When April 2 comes around, Hothi said him and his team will reevaluate the situation and decide when and if to reopen at that time. However, this pandemic ends up turning out, at the end of it Hothi promised that Paradise Cinemas will be there to provide the lakecity entertainment once more.


