Pamela Anderson and PETA sending vegan food to wildfire-stricken B.C. cities

PETA’s ‘methane offset starter kit’ being distributed in cities in B.C. and the United States that have been burned or threatened by wildfires. (Image courtesy PETA)

As B.C.’s forests burn, a Vancouver Island celebrity is urging people to make changes in their lifestyles to help slow climate change.

Honorary PETA director Pamela Anderson, of Ladysmith, is fronting a campaign to distribute 10,000 ‘methane offset starter kits’ to cities in B.C. and the United States that have been burned or threatened by wildfire this summer.

A press release from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals noted that Anderson thought of distributing the kits following the recently released report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which called for immediate reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions.

The kits from PETA include vegan food such as tofu, non-dairy creamer, chocolate and “vegan jerky” as well as seeds and recipes.

“Farmers must move away from animal agriculture, and governments must act, but until they do, we have to take personal responsibility to try to save the Earth and future generations – and going vegan is a great step in that direction,” said Anderson in the release. “PETA’s kit is a powerful life saver for humans, animals, and this planet.”

B.C. cities slated to receive the vegan food kits include Kamloops, Vernon, Ashcroft, Lillooet and Lytton, as well as cities on Vancouver Island, Anderson’s home.

