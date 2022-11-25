Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Okanagan

The women entered Kalamalka Lake after the cougar continued to approach them

A pair of women jumped into the frigid Kalamalka Lake to get away from a stalking cougar near the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the North Okanagan RCMP, said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 5 p.m., police received a report that two people were being followed by a cougar along the trail in Coldstream.

“At one point, the two women entered the water to get away from the animal after it continued to approach them,” Terleski said.

Coldstream Fire Department personnel assisted in locating the two women.

Terleski said it is believed the incident took place a few kilometres down the trail from the trail’s entrance at West Kal Road.

The cougar was not located, and the BC Conservation Service has been advised of the incident.

WildsafeBC says if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view. If attacked, always fight back and never play dead. If you’re with small children, pick them up immediately.

READ MORE: Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental

READ MORE: ‘Gotta just get out’: Revelstoke resident shares scary rental experience

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Animalscougar attacklakesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crews find wreckage of fatal B.C. plane crash, TSB team deployed to site
Next story
1M units of imported kids’ pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike

Just Posted

Lucas Pinette will compete again for Team Canada at the upcoming Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile with his brother Linden. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pinette brothers set to compete at Pam Am Water Ski Championships in Chile

Bridge repairs are slated to start on the Hanceville Bridge Nov. 30 and continue for approximately three months. (Photo submitted)
Ongoing repairs will see delays at Chilcotin’s Hanceville Bridge for three months

The federal government will open a passport office in Prince George in the spring of 2023. (Black press photo)
Northern B.C. getting a passport office spring 2023

The Potato House Sustainable Community Society is hosting Selfies with Santa and Pets Saturday, Nov. 26. The event is by donation for the SPCA. (Mary Forbes photo)
Selfies with Pets and Santa event in Williams Lake to raise funds for SPCA

Pop-up banner image