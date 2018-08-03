Pair of suspects in court after Wells, Likely thefts

Nicholas Raymond Turner and Tania Nada Jordanov will appear again Aug. 14

Nicholas Raymond Turner and Tania Nada Jordanov were in court last week and are scheduled to appear again Aug. 14 after being charged with one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent, one count of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges are in relation to crimes committed in Wells, Bowron Lake and Likely that took place on July 22 and 24.

Turner and Jordanov appeared for their bail hearings July 31 and Aug. 2, with the hearings set to continue Aug. 14. Both suspects are currently still in custody.

The property stolen from the three areas include mining, camping and outdoor-related property, which the RCMP is attempting to return to its rightful owners.

