Paint the Town Red winners announced

Sharon Anderson, the owner of Mulberry Lane, and Ciprani’s Bridal are the two winners of the Paint the Town Red Contest hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association. Winners were determined by ballot box and Facebook voting. Mulberry Lane and Ciprani’s Bridal each win a full page ad in the Tribune. The runner up was the Child Development Centre, who won two tickets anywhere from Pacific Coastal Airlines. Tara Sprickerhoff photos.

Mulberry Lane and Ciprani’s Bridal have each won a full page ad in the Williams Lake Tribune.

In store draw box entries named Mulberry Lane the town’s favourite, in the contest run by the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association.

In a Facebook Like Contest, the winner was Ciprani’s Bridal, with many dolled up mannequins in an array of red, wrapping paper themed dresses.

The Runner Up Prize, donated by Pacific Coastal Airlines, is The Child Development Centre, who receives two airline tickets from Pacific Coastal.

Honourable mentions went to Lo’s Florist and the Canadian Mental Health Association, who each won staff fitness passes to the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

 

