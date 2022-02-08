Pacific Coastal will resume Anahim Lake service March 1

The company was awaiting a runway extension at the airport

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be resuming service between Vancouver International Airport South Terminal (YVR) and Anahim Lake (YAA) beginning Tuesday, March 1.

“We are very excited to resume scheduled flight and cargo service to the community of Anahim Lake,” stated Pacific Coastal Airlines vice-president of customer and commercial, Johnathan Richardson in a news release. “Pacific Coastal can now resume offering sustainable flight service to the community and will do so starting on March 1, 2022.”

The Cariboo Regional District has been working since 2011 on a runway extension vital for ensuring scheduled service is possible into the airport.

Major works were required to meet new Transport Canada regulatory standards and significant grant funding was necessary to complete the improvements. The airport also provides back-up service to passengers bound for Bella Coola when poor weather in the valley prevents service to that community.

“The Anahim Lake Airport is a critical piece of transportation infrastructure for the West Chilcotin,” noted CRD director Gerald Kirby who represents Area J. “The return of scheduled service helps local economic development, improves accessibility, and delivers important benefits to the region overall.”

Kirby said the CRD is grateful to the Province of British Columbia’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) for the $300,000 in grant funding that made the runway project possible.

The scheduled flight service will operate on the Beechcraft 1900 between Vancouver and Anahim Lake (with one stop in Bella Coola) two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beginning May 1, scheduled service will operate three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

READ MORE: Additional provincial funding announced for Williams Lake, Anahim Lake airports

READ MORE: Temporary service reductions planned for Anahim Lake airport



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air TravelBella Coola