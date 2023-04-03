The Pacific Coastal Airlines team at the Vancouver Airport. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines marks 25 years flying into Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Company offering 15 per cent discount on flights

Pacific Coastal Airlines has been flying to Bella Coola and Anahim Lake for 25 years.

“We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our passengers, the local communities, and the business partners who have been with us throughout these years since our first flight in 1998,” the company noted in a news release.

To mark the milestone, PCA is offering a 15 per cent discount on all destinations for a limited time.

The flights need to be booked March 31 to April 9 until 11:59 p.m. for travel between April 10 to June 24, 2023.

There is a blackout period May 18-23, 2023.

To book use the promo code: PCASPRING by going to the website at https://flights.pacificcoastal.com/en/.

The discount is for new bookings only.

In a previous interview, second-generation owner of the company Quentin Smith said his late father Daryl Smith started his first airline business in Bella Coola in 1964.

The family moved to the Lower Mainland in 1968 when opportunities in the industry began to grow, but Smith spent the first four years of his life in Bella Coola.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella Coola

Previous story
Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of eight migrants
Next story
Herring spawn documented for perhaps first time ever in B.C.’s Port McNeill

Just Posted

Larry Fitzpatrick, left, took second place and Al Campsall, right, took third place in a 50+ Men’s Classic Physique category at a bodybuilding competition in Kelowna on April 1, 2023. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo body builders bring home gold from Kelowna competition

Pacific Coastal Airlines began flying to Bella Coola and Anahim Lake on April 1, 1998. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines marks 25 years flying into Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Dashcam footage shared by a professional driver shows a transport driver passing on a double solid line near Barriere March 24. (Bruce Martens image)
VIDEO: Truck drivers prevent collision after dangerous pass on Highway 5 near Barriere

Frank Ritcey, the “Outdoor Guy” on CBC’s North by Northwest will tell stories and showcase some of his photos and videos from his lifelong relationship with the outdoors. (Photo submitted)
Scout Island fundraiser feast to return in April to Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image