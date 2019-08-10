Pace of housing slows in July but still beats economists’ expectations

CMHC’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate fell by 9.6 per cent in July to 222,013

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of construction of new homes slowed in July, although the six-month trend continued to be positive.

CMHC’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate fell by 9.6 per cent in July to 222,013, compared with 245,455 in June.

READ MORE: Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

However, the decline was smaller than expected and CMHC’s six-month trend rose to 208,970 units from 205,765 units in June.

Economists had estimated a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 203,500, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CMHC says housing starts in urban areas fell by 10.4 per cent in July to 209,122 — led by a 12 per cent decline in multiple-unit dwellings to 162,722 units. Single detached urban starts fell 4.6 per cent to 46,400 units..

Housing starts in rural areas were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,891 units.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Experts to advise Ottawa as it consults First Nations that want stake in TMX

Just Posted

WATCH: Lakecity enjoys evening performance by Don Alder

Performances in the Park enjoys clear skies and a talented night of music

EDITORIAL: In awe of 4-H

More than 100 young people are participating in the Williams Lake and District 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale

Update: Road reopens at Rudy Johnson Bridge

Traffic can go through the area now

Tri-university project researching six large B.C. Interior watersheds

Data collected will help inform the impact of disturbance on streams

LETTERS: Many short-term options to fix city’s water issues

A good number of residents already have water treatment devices in place

Calls to eat more plants, less meat also in line with Canada’s food guide: McKenna

In some Canadian provinces, the methane produced by livestock is a significant source of greenhouse gases

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered as a ‘happy high school student’

Langley RCMP want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

VIDEO: Female pilots making history at Abbotsford International Airshow

Women flying for the first time with both the Thunderbirds and the Snowbirds on Saturday and Sunday

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Most Read