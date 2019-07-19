Owner looking for lost kayaks on Williams Lake

Kayaks seen being picked up by boater July 9 in the middle of the lake

A resident who lives on Williams Lake is hoping to connect with a boater who picked up two blue kayaks on the lake recently.

Samantha Biggs has lived on the lake for the last 11 years and said she always keeps extra kayaks at her house so when her family comes for a visit, no children are left out without a kayak to use.

On July 9, Biggs’ niece and a friend used the kayaks but the boats managed to get away on them before she realized the kayaks weren’t properly tied up. A neighbour saw a boater pick up the kayaks when they were floating in the middle of the lake.

“We assumed it was someone who lived on the lake and they’d put them on shore somewhere, but we haven’t been able to find them,” said Biggs. “Maybe the person who found them has no way to connect with us.”

Biggs is hopeful the kayaks will be returned as it allows herself and visiting children the chance to get out on the water.

The kayaks are described as 10 foot Pelican kayaks, blue in colour.

Biggs’ number to contact is 250-267-2594.

