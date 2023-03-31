Owner hoping for information to find stolen black Honda Civic hatchback in Williams Lake

Keziah Vogt said her car was stolen some time overnight Thursday, March 30

A black 1998 Honda Civic hatchback was stolen in Williams Lake on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo submitted)

The owner of a 1998 Black Honda Civic hatchback is asking the public to keep an eye out for her vehicle.

Keziah Vogt said the car was stolen some time after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 while it was parked outside her residence near the 400th block of Tenth Avenue North.

“It’s a stick shift, it has a crack on the driver’s side of the windshield and my licence plate number is DF858C,” she told the Tribune Friday.

“I found out this morning that it was gone.”

Vogt said she’s had the vehicle since she got her driver’s licence.

It was running so well she believed she would be able to drive it for at least another five years.

“I just put a new clutch and rear bearings in this past year.”

She had reported the theft to the Williams Lake RCMP and encouraged anyone with information about its whereabouts to let the RCMP know at 250-392-6211.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

