Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

The owner of a Vancouver apartment at the centre of controversy for allegedly hosting large parties has filed a complaint against the Vancouver Police Department.

“I was not hosting a party,” Mohammad Movassaghi told Black Press Media on Thursday.

The former wealth manager who owns a luxury condo at 777 Richards St. alleged that “cops [attempted to] raid [his] place before 11 o’clock” on Saturday (Jan. 23).

Sgt. Tania Visintin confirmed a complaint was made to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) following the incident.

“The public can make a complaint to the OPCC after they have an interaction with police that they weren’t happy with,” she said.

It is estimated 100 people were inside the residence when officers doled out $2,500 in fines to a man wearing a protective vest while guarding the front door. One ticket was for hosting the unlawful event. Another was for failing to wear a face covering.

“Because the owner of the apartment refused to come out to be issued his ticket, we’re going to be working with Crown Counsel now requesting a warrant for his arrest,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

According to Visintin, police received four reports this month attesting to social gatherings inside the apartment – a contravention of current health orders that ban gatherings of all sizes in B.C.

Investigators believe Movassaghi has been using the residence to host large parties, she said.

In his formal complaint, Movassaghi detailed “one of the officers attempted to film inside my unit through the peephole,” and damaged it as a result. “It is broken now.”

The apartment owner filmed officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his apartment.

Movassaghi also told Black Press Media the police response left dents in his doorway.

The OPCC has yet to determine the admissibility of the complaint.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouverVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project
Next story
‘Ambitious learning’ workshops offered at School District 27

Just Posted

(Photo submitted)
Bella Coola family shares COVID-19 experience to help fight stigma associated with virus

Nedeea Siwallace and her partner decided that being honest was the best way to keep everyone safe

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population from Jan. 17-23. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Cariboo Chilcotin region has highest COVID-19 numbers in province: BCCDC

The figures are based on COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000

The Ernie Sam Memorial Arena. (Cariboo Hockey photo)
Northern Capitals in running for Kraft Hockeyville

The Capitals’ bid, if successful, will bring $250,000 worth of arena upgrades

School District 27 in Williams Lake is dealing with an increase in COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo)
COVID-19: Another elementary class directed to self-isolate in Williams Lake

Schools have seen an increase in COVID-19 exposures

Williams Lake musicians Evan Jensen and LeRae Haynes continue to share songs through social media, something they started when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. (Photo submitted)
OUR HOMETOWN: Musical generosity abounds

A Williams Lake couple continue to share music through social media

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Most Read