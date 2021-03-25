Overnight stabbing in Williams Lake leads to serious injury of woman, arrest of another: RCMP

Woman injured on 2nd Avenue, fled to residence at Atwood Place for assistance

One woman was taken to hospital and another was arrested following an early morning stabbing in Williams Lake Thursday morning, say Mounties.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson noted Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence at Atwood Place at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25 for a report of a stabbing victim.

Upon police arrival they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a serious stab wound requiring immediate medical attention, Saunderson said.

“It was quickly established the victim had been assaulted at a different location and had gone to this residence following the assault, ” she said, noting it was discovered the assault took place at a residence on 2nd Avenue and police continued their investigation there.

Police arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection with the assault. The people involved are known to each other and police do not believe there is any further risk to the public, Saunderson noted.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information on this matter, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

RCMP