Overnight lows of -18C in the forecast for Williams Lake Friday

Colder temperatures will persist through the weekend and next week

Susan Hill with her dog Sadie enjoy a brisk walk this week at Scout Island where the lake is beginning to freeze over as overnight and daytime temperatures remain well below zero. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Be sure to dress warmly.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows a high of -10C today and a low of -18C overnight for the Williams Lake area Friday, Jan. 22.

With winds up to 15 km an hour, the wind chill will feel like -14C on Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead temperatures are expected to dip down overnight to -14C on Saturday, -15C on Sunday, -10C on Monday and then drop to -19C on Tuesday and -21C on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will be a little kinder with highs of -9C and sunshine for Saturday, -9C and periods of snow on Sunday, -10C with chance of flurries on Monday, -4C on Tuesday, but back down to a high of -13C on Wednesday and -12C on Thursday.

At least it’s not as cold as it was on Jan. 22, 1969 when the temperature was -38.3C.

The forecast for Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin is similar to Williams Lake’s, although a low of -23C is in the forecast tonight with Saturday and Sunday nights’ overnight lows at -19C with periods of snow.

Read more: Williams Lake could freeze enough for outdoor recreation activities



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

WeatherWilliams Lake