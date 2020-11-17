(Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight heavy snow leads to bus cancellations in Tatla Lake, Quesnel

Buses are all running in the Williams Lake area

School District 27 bus #38, servicing the Tatla Lake area, is not running Tuesday, Nov. 17 due to the heavy snowfall that occurred overnight.

The Chilcotin was under a snowfall warning Monday, Nov. 16, with the Tatlayoko Lake weather station reporting 8.7 mm of total precipitation overnight.

School bus number 25, servicing the Westridge area in Williams Lake, was running 30 minutes late Tuesday.

All school buses were cancelled in the Quesnel school district due to the overnight storm which brought 12.5 mm of total precipitation to the area.

