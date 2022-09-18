Overnight crash on Mackenzie Avenue knocks out power in Williams Lake

Power has been fully restored to the last remaining hydro customers in Williams Lake mid Sunday morning after after a vehicle sheered off a power pole along Mackenzie Avenue overnight.

BC Hydro crews worked through the night Sunday. Sept. 18 after the power pole was struck at 12:50 a.m.

The power was initially off for thousands of city residents.

The incident occurred bwteen sixth and seventh avenues along Mackenzie Avenue.

The power was fully restored after 10 a.m.

There is no word at this time whether the crash caused injuries.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outagesWilliams Lake