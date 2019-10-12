Overcast skies and rain expected to persist throughout long weekend

Be sure to keep yorself warm and dry this Thanksgiving

Fall has truly come to the lakecity this Thanksgiving weekend, with cloudy skies and rain predicted throughout.

Saturday morning the lakecity awoke too early morning showers that are predicted to be largely finished before noon. The cloud cover is expected to hold steady throughout the afternoon with a high of 8C throughout the day. In the evening showers are expected to return throughout the night.

Read More: KEN’S KITCHEN: How about trying a beef dish this Thanksgiving weekend

Sunday will largely be a repeat of Saturday with a high of 8C, overcast skies and showers expected throughout. The sun is expected to break through sporadically on Monday with a high of 7C predicted.

Driving conditions in and around Williams Lake are largely favourable, with no major concerns reported. Those driving on Highway 20 between Anahim Lake Road and Sawmill Creek Road for around 96 k.m. should be aware of sporadic slushy sections across the route.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter