Highway 97 was closed for more than an hour north of Williams Lake Monday evening (Sept. 22) after a truck with a load of lumber caught fire. (Raymond Sellars Facebook photo)

Over-heated trailer brakes suspected cause of Highway 97 truck fire north of Williams Lake

Single lane alternating traffic continues

Motorists travelling on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake over the dinner hour witnessed a vehicle fire on the highway.

Over-heated trailer brakes are suspected to be the cause of the blaze which involved a semi truck and trailer of loaded lumber travelling north of Williams Lake Monday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson said police were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. to the scene of the fire near Blue Lake Road on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Highway 97 was closed for more than a hour as emergency services attended the scene, and was then opened to alternating traffic.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 traffic continues to be slowed in the area to single lane alternating due to the vehicle fire.

