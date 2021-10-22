A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected

10 residents and 2 staff has tested positve for COVID-19

An active facility COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House in Williams Lake.

There are currently 12 cases at the facility: 10 residents and two staff.

Interior Health notes Oct. 19 as the date the outbreak was declared.

At the end of September, Deni House was closed to visitors until Friday, Oct. 1 due to a person being infectious of COVID-19. IH said at the time Deni House staff were taking extra infection prevention and control precautions to reduce the risk for residents in the facility including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, masking and the site is closed to social visits until Friday, Oct. 1.

Read More: B.C.’s two-dose COVID-19 requirement takes effect on Sunday

Read More: Williams Lake Deni House closed to visitors due to COVID-19 exposure, not an outbreak

COVID-19Williams Lake

Previous story
Proof of vaccinations required at 2022 BC Winter Games in Vernon

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected

B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure Rob Fleming, right, toured the Cariboo recently to see areas impacted by flooding and freshet. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
‘It will be in the 100s of millions of dollars’ to fix Cariboo roads:’ Transportation Minister

Stampeders goalie Willie Sellars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders opener sees Quesnel rivals net a 5-4 win

Jerry and Lori Rushton are grateful to be together again, and for the outpouring of community support they received when Lori went missing from her South Lakeside home Thursday, Oct. 14. She was found Saturday, Oct. 16 after spending two nights lost in the forest near their home. (Angie Mindus photo)
VIDEO: Williams Lake couple grateful for outpouring of support during 3-day search