Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An active facility COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House in Williams Lake.

There are currently 12 cases at the facility: 10 residents and two staff.

Interior Health notes Oct. 19 as the date the outbreak was declared.

At the end of September, Deni House was closed to visitors until Friday, Oct. 1 due to a person being infectious of COVID-19. IH said at the time Deni House staff were taking extra infection prevention and control precautions to reduce the risk for residents in the facility including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, masking and the site is closed to social visits until Friday, Oct. 1.

Read More: B.C.’s two-dose COVID-19 requirement takes effect on Sunday

Read More: Williams Lake Deni House closed to visitors due to COVID-19 exposure, not an outbreak

COVID-19Williams Lake