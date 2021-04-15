Residential school survivor Charlene Belleau has served on various organizations on all levels including provincially and nationally. She currently chairs the First Nations Health Council. (Photo submitted)

Residential school survivor Charlene Belleau has served on various organizations on all levels including provincially and nationally. She currently chairs the First Nations Health Council. (Photo submitted)

Our Hometown: Culturally connected

Health of Indigenous peoples a life-long priority for Charlene Belleau

Seeing First Nations children and youth of today strong and healthy while engaging in cultural activities such as drumming and dancing is what keeps former Esk’etemc First Nation chief Charlene Belleau going.

The chair of the First Nations Health Council and grandmother of two remains a catalyst for change.

“In all of my work, whether it was in community, or whether it was provincially or nationally, health has always been a priority for me,” Belleau, 69, said from her home in Williams Lake.

“To me, that comes from growing up in our communities where issues like residential school and impacts of institutionalization, sexual abuse and violence were at the forefront.”

After acknowledging alcohol abuse as a symptom of trauma, the Esk’etemc First Nation, once known as the “Alcohol Lake Band”, became an international inspiration after the community began a journey towards wellness which was told in the 1985 film “The Honour of All: The Story of Alkali Lake.”

For the past several decades Belleau has advocated for the stories of residential school survivors to be told, and in October 2017 was recognized by the Governor General of Canada with a Meritorious Service Cross for her advocacy for improved health and social programs, and leadership in the campaign to end violence against women.

Read More: Chief urges communities to live violence free

Belleau herself had attended the notorious St Joseph’s Mission residential school located in the San Jose Valley, a few miles from the head of Williams Lake, near the Williams Lake First Nation community of Sugar Cane.

“It’s hard for people to understand how you could be so strong from something so traumatic, but it comes from a place of being able to acknowledge that this has happened,” she said, noting she was a childhood victim of sexual abuse.

“Yes, there were perpetrators, there was violence, but I’m just choosing not to allow that to affect me for the rest of my life, and I’m going to heal from that and move on.”

In 1998 Belleau was among the Esk’etemc First Nation community members, leaders, elders and women to participate in a healing circle at Alkali Lake between the disgraced Roman Catholic bishop, Hubert O’Connor, who was charged with sex crimes, and his accuser.

According to an archived news release by the B.C. Ministry of Attorney General Belleau said the healing circle allowed victims to be in control while having the opportunity to hold O’Connor accountable in their own territory and on their own terms after years of the painful court process.

“Not resolving that kind of historical abuse and trauma whether it be from residential school or abuse and violence within the community to me those are the root causes of why we have high suicide rates, MMIWG, mental health problems, high incarceration rates and our children are in care,” Belleau now said.

“We need to heal and we need to be healthy, and we’re getting there.”

Read More: Human remains found west of Williams Lake near Hanceville Dec. 19

Belleau has also helped lead searches for missing Indigenous people across B.C. including Caitlin Potts whose family had last heard from her in February 2016 from Enderby, and Natasha Montgomery who was one of four women murdered by convicted serial killer Cody Legebokoff. Late last year Belleau assisted with organizing a search for Randolph Quilt before his remains were found west of Williams Lake off Highway 20 near Hanceville.

As she continues to champion for accessible equitable healthcare for First Nations across the province, Belleau believes there is opportunity through B.C. having become the first jurisdiction in the country to pass legislation implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“To me, it is important to keep myself in balance,” she said of traditional ceremonies, allowing her to relax her mind, body and spirit.

“That I don’t just work and not take care of myself because I’ve been doing this kind of heavy work for all of my life and it has its means.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
35-hectare grass fire west of Williams Lake is being held: BC Widlfire Service

Just Posted

Residential school survivor Charlene Belleau has served on various organizations on all levels including provincially and nationally. She currently chairs the First Nations Health Council. (Photo submitted)
Our Hometown: Culturally connected

Health of Indigenous peoples a life-long priority for Charlene Belleau

School District 27 announced a case of COVID-19 at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 positive case reported at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus

The individual is self-isolating

A grass fire west of Williams Lake, seen here Tuesday, is considered to be being held by members of the BC Wildfire Service. (Photo submitted)
35-hectare grass fire west of Williams Lake is being held: BC Widlfire Service

Five BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

A grass fire sparked by embers from a fire pit quickly spread to the home of Cliff and Lydia Trudeau. (Barb Trudeau photo)
Fire destroys home of elderly couple at Cuisson Lake, near McLeese Lake

Fast-moving grass fire burns house to the ground

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Most Read