Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins said the news about the unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School site is proof of what a lot of First Nations people have been saying for many years about the children who never came home. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins said the news about the unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School site is proof of what a lot of First Nations people have been saying for many years about the children who never came home. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

OUR HOMETOWN: Advocate and survivor

Chief Fred Robbins is a residential school survivor who has advocated for truth and reconciliation

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins said the revelation there are unmarked burials of 215 children at Tk’emlups te Secwepemc is upsetting news but he is glad it is coming to light.

“The spirits of the children can now return back to their communities and be where they belong,” he told the Tribune Monday, May 31, where he was singing and drumming with students outside of Esket’s Soxoxomic Community School.

When the news broke Thursday, May 24, he was very angry.

“As I started to think about it, the anger regressed, but from time to time, when I hear another elder tell their story, I get angry. They had friends that never returned. First Nations over the years have continued to say, ‘a lot of our children didn’t come back from that school,’ and this is proof.”

A sacred fire was lit outside the school on Saturday, May 26, for community members to gather, sing, pray and share stories.

“I’ve been looking after the fire during the day and Larry Johnson looks after it in the evening,” Robbins said.

Community member Dave Belleau arrived at the sacred fire one evening and said children attending residential schools who were told to be quiet by the priests and nuns emerged finding it hard to tell their stories, Robbins said.

“Now it’s going to get easier for them to tell their stories.”

He said students from Esk’et attended the former Kamloops Residential School, including his mom Marlene Chelsea who was 16 or 17 at the time.

“They had over 700 students in Williams Lake and they had too many children so they sent some to Kamloops. They chose from the senior dormitories because they had over 150 seniors. They had a draw and mom’s name was pulled.”

A long-time advocate for truth and reconciliation in Canada due to the residential school legacy, Robbins said for far too long the federal government, churches and provincial government have denied First Nations the access to all of their documents.

He spearheaded getting a monument placed at the St. Joseph Mission residential school site near Williams Lake and in the city’s Boitanio Park in 2013 to honour those who were lost and the survivors. He also worked with Phyllis Webstad to establish Orange Shirt Day.

Robbins attended St. Joseph’s from 1975 to 1981, arriving when he was six years old.

Before St. Joseph’s he attended the band-run day school in Esket, but said he had an aggressive teacher there who was very mean.

“The last straw was when she grabbed my penis and dragged me across the floor. I would not go to that school. Literally they had to drag me every day and as soon as recess came I took off and I hid. I wouldn’t go back.”

His grandmother decided he should go to the residential school if he was not willing to attend the day school.

While attending residential school he was a victim of abuse. Not from teachers, but from other students and he received physical and mental abuse from the Oblate priests and their supervisors, he said.

Read more: B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Robbins has been in politics since 1999. In 2014 he stepped away because his wife was awaiting a kidney transplant.

“She finally go her transplant done and I still stayed out of politics. To be honest I wasn’t really keen on running again, I was happy working out on the land, just being out there on a daily basis.”

One of the elders approached him and said she was nominating him for chief again.

When he replied that he did not know if he wanted to be chief again, she looked at him and said, “if not you then who?”

He was re-elected in 2018.

“Everybody is in all different locations in their healing circle for sure,” he said of the overall well-being of his community. “There are some that are struggling, and there are some that are leaders in certain areas, but it’s a constant struggle. We are not going to be healed overnight, this is going to take generations.”

In 2013, Robbins was the third person to receive the Key to the Cariboo Chilcotin from the Cariboo Regional District and in 2017 was the recipient of a BC Achievement Award.

Read more: Former Chief Fred Robbins named BC Achievement Award recipient


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsWilliams Lake

Previous story
National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Just Posted

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins said the news about the unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School site is proof of what a lot of First Nations people have been saying for many years about the children who never came home. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Advocate and survivor

Chief Fred Robbins is a residential school survivor who has advocated for truth and reconciliation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins)
B.C. trucker organizing convoy to site of former Kamloops residential school

‘These families need closure, their voices need to be heard, we need to show support,”: Mike Otto

Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll is calling on the city to help advance truth and reconciliation with local area First Nations. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake city councillor calls on city to help advance truth and reconciliation

‘Mourning, prayers or thoughts, are no longer enough,’ Jason Ryll said.

Five rehabilitated grizzly bears were released this month into the Bella Coola area. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will also be delivering 36 black bears to areas across the province where they were previously found. “They’re ready to go and they’re already trying to get out,” says Angelika Langen. “We feel good when we can make that possible and they don’t have to stay behind fences for the rest of their lives.” (Northern Lights Wildlife Society Facebook photo)
Rehabilitated B.C. bears set to return to wild through Northern Lights Wildlife Society

5 grizzlies and 36 black bears being released this month

RCMP cruiser. (File photo)
Arrests made at South Lakeside residence associated with gang activity: Williams Lake RCMP

Police received a report of shots fired

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
Two years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Most Read