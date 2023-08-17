B.C. Premier David Eby says the provincial government will provide all possible support to neighbouring Northwest Territories. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

B.C. pledges to provide all possible support as Yellowknife is ordered to evacuate

B.C. has pledged to support people affected by wildfires in neighbouring Northwest Territories.

Premier David Eby late Wednesday said his government is working actively with the territorial government and other western provinces to offer all available support.

“Canadians stand together in hard times and B.C. is ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted us in times of need,” he said.

Government will provide additional details of B.C.’s support as they become available, he added.

“Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories,” Eby said.

RELATED: Yellowknife to evacuate by Friday as wildfires burn across NWT

The pledge of support comes after officials in the Northwest Territories Wednesday ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires are burning outside the city borders.

The order affects some 20,000 residents, who must leave the city by Friday noon, and comes after the territorial government had declared a state of emergency as some 200 wildfires are burning across the territory.

Authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Hay River, a community of 3,000 on the Great Slave Lake.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023BC government

Previous story
Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries
Next story
Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Petrus Rykes, longtime member of the West Chilcotin Tourism Association, holds up the plaque he recently received from the organization for his service. (Photo submitted)
West Chilcotin Tourism Association honours long-time director Petrus Rykes

Harry Jennings and his dog Cocoa can be found most mornings at the Bean Counter, his favourite local cafe where the two can sit outside and chat with people passing by. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Harry Jennings enjoys a full life in Williams Lake

A newly-formed accordion group in Williams Lake is having a lot of fun learning and playing together once a week. (Rhea Clements photo)
Williams Lake accordion group solidifies weekly sessions