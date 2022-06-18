People cheer during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, July 1, 2018. This year will see an "unprecedented and unique Canada Day" with a never-before-seen security posture in the city, says an Ottawa police officer on condition of anonymity at a technical briefing for media on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police says this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Increased security follows convoy protests seen in February

An Ottawa police officer says this year will see an “unprecedented and unique Canada Day” with a never-before-seen security posture in the city.

The officer says this year is the first time that Ottawa police will be the police of jurisdiction for the main Canada Day event.

Police and Canadian Heritage held a technical briefing today on plans for July 1 in which media were only allowed to participate on the condition that officials not be named.

Heritage says this year’s Canada Day celebrations will largely take place in LeBreton Flats Park in the city, along with events taking place in Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

The Ottawa police officer says it will get support from other municipal, provincial and federal police services, but will not discuss what services or level of support it is getting.

Ottawa and Gatineau police discussed their security plans as groups opposed to COVID-19 restrictions are planning to gather throughout downtown Ottawa and Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Nick Brown of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit takes students through a marching drill. (Photo submitted)
RCMP mini youth academy hosted at Esk’etemc

Lloyd Myers of Yunesit’in First Nation lost his baby Eileen Myers when she was 11 months old. She was one of 12 children who died in a hospital fire at Tl’etinqox First Nation on May 22, 1958. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tl’etinqox First Nation ceremony honours 1958 hospital fire victims

Paige Romaniuk and Angus Young are crowned as the Indigenous role models for School District 27 at a ceremony on June 8 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous role models unveiled for 2022 at Lake City Secondary School – WL campus ceremony

Lake City Secondary School staff, including wookworking teacher Andrew Hutchinson (centre) present six dollhouse training aids to representatives Fire Chief Paul McCarthy (from front left), Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspoehler and Fire Chief Brad Elliot from 150 Mile, Wildwood and Williams Lake fire departments. The structures will be used to study fire behaviour in buildings and assist in training. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
LCSS students build, donate six dollhouse training structures to assist local fire halls