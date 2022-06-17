A signboard with information for upcoming Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill is seen in front of Centre Block’s Peace Tower in Ottawa on Friday, June 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A signboard with information for upcoming Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill is seen in front of Centre Block’s Peace Tower in Ottawa on Friday, June 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police say this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Police are aware of demonstrations in the works and are ‘planning accordingly’

An Ottawa police officer says this Canada Day will be “unprecedented and unique” with a never-before-seen security posture as the main events take place off Parliament Hill and protests are planned throughout the day.

Police are aware of the demonstrations and are “planning accordingly,” said the officer.

Canadian Heritage and police held a technical briefing Friday on their plans for July 1. Media were only allowed to participate on the condition that officials not be named.

Ottawa and Gatineau police discussed their security plans as groups opposed to COVID-19 restrictions are pledging to demonstrate throughout downtown Ottawa and Parliament Hill.

While Ottawa police will protect everyone’s right to lawfully and peacefully demonstrate, “we will not allow for the conditions that led to the unlawful protests in February to reoccur,” the officer said, referring to the “Freedom Convoy” protest that gridlocked downtown streets for three weeks.

The police service is applying lessons learned from the convoy protest and more recent rallies to build its plan and expects that staffing and resource requirements will be significant this year, the officer said.

At the request of the city, police will also continue to prohibit vehicle-based protests in the areas “in and around places of national significance,” said the officer.

The Canadian Press reported Thursday on “freedom” protests against COVID-19 restrictions planned for this summer in Ottawa. An organizer says his group, Veterans for Freedom, plans to set up a semi-permanent camp east of Ottawa called “Camp Eagle” and hold events in the city all summer.

When asked Thursday about these protests, police directed a reporter to ask questions at the Friday briefing — where answers could not be attributed.

This year marks the first time that Ottawa police will be the police of jurisdiction for the main Canada Day event, said the officer at the briefing.

Gatineau police have also developed plans to be able to face all possible situations and will have enough staff to respond to various scenarios, said an officer in the Quebec city.

For the first time in 50 years, Ottawa’s Canada Day celebrations will be moved off Parliament Hill, with main events largely taking place in LeBreton Flats Park in the city, along with events taking place in Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau, said Canadian Heritage.

Ottawa police will get support from other municipal, provincial and federal police services, but will not discuss what services or level of support it is getting, the officer said.

“We have the capability to deal with any unlawful or disruptive behaviour swiftly.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two-thirds oppose Ottawa protest, but many sympathize with frustration: survey

Canada DayParliament HillprotestSecurity

Previous story
UPDATED: Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on extreme intoxication
Next story
Victoria Pride Month drag show cancelled after threat of gun violence

Just Posted

Lake City Secondary School staff, including wookworking teacher Andrew Hutchinson (centre) present six dollhouse training aids to representatives Fire Chief Paul McCarthy (from front left), Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspoehler and Fire Chief Brad Elliot from 150 Mile, Wildwood and Williams Lake fire departments. The structures will be used to study fire behaviour in buildings and assist in training. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
LCSS students build, donate six dollhouse training structures to assist local fire halls

Steve Forseth sits on the Cariboo Regional District board and is the new president of the North Central Local Government Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Steve Forseth fills role as president in North Central Local Government Association

Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll, owner of Front Row Voiceovers, said while his vocal cords took a beating he had fun providing the voice for a video game. (Photo submitted)
‘Opportunity to give back’: Jason Ryll new chamber executive director

Repairs to city streets in downtown Williams Lake are set to begin after Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Pothole patching to begin on Williams Lake streets after Stampede weekend