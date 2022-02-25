Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa anti-government convoy organizer Pat King denied bail

Pat King was arrested last Friday and faces several charges

A prominent organizer of the three-week convoy protest near Parliament Hill has been denied bail.

Pat King was arrested last Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour says he’s not satisfied that King, if released, wouldn’t commit offences similar to those he’s accused of.

Seymour says he also lacks confidence in King’s proposed surety, an Alberta woman who has known King for about four weeks.

As Seymour delivered the ruling this afternoon, King sat in-person in the courtroom at the Ottawa courthouse, wearing a camouflage jacket over a grey hoodie and matching sweat pants.

He shifted between hunching forward and leaning up against the wall behind him.

– The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Pat King faced a firearms charge in 2016.

RCMP

Previous story
Chilliwack family living in western Ukraine helps those fleeing Russian invasion
Next story
‘People want peace’: Leader of Canada’s Doukhobors laments Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Grade 11 Alberta student’s design chosen for 2022 Orange Shirt Day design

Williams Lake Fire Department assistant chief Trevor Schick, right, kicks off the department’s rooftop campout at Canadian Tire Friday, Feb. 25 - a fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department sleeping outside two nights for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars and Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko Mines Ltd., sign a participation and co-operation agreement at the new WLFN administration building on Quigli Road, February 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation signs agreement with Taseko Mines

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP investigate mailbox break-in