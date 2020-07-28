Ottawa announces full inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Workers with the medical examiner’s office remove a body from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on April 19, 2020. Three Liberal MPs from Nova Scotia have come forward to challenge a decision by Ottawa and the province to conduct a joint review into the mass shootings in April that claimed 22 lives. Darren Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, issued a statement today saying the gravity of the tragedy demands an independent public inquiry, which would have more authority than a joint review. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The federal government says it will proceed with a full public inquiry into the mass shooting in April that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia.

The announcement comes amid mounting public pressure, including from a number of Liberal MPs who challenged their own government’s decision last week to participate in a less rigorous joint review with Nova Scotia.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government is responding to calls from families, survivors, advocates, and Nova Scotia members of Parliament for more transparency.

Earlier today, Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said he would be in favour of a federal-provincial public inquiry if Ottawa agreed to go along.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Mass shootingsNova Scotia