Ian Richardson, of Rocky Ridge Farm, participated in the Garlic Festival earlier this month at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Organizers prepare for return of South Cariboo Garlic Festival

Tentative date of the festival is Sept. 18-19

The South Cariboo Garlic Festival is likely to put on a stinkin’ good show this year.

Lac La Hache Community Club organizer Jeanette McCrea said the event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, is tentatively planned for Sept. 18-19. She’s already posted the event on Facebook and is “getting things organized.”

The event is expected to draw about 80 vendors to the Lac La Hache site on Highway 97. An Elvis impersonator is also promising to attend.

“We haven’t had anything for so long people are pretty pumped and excited. Me too, I’m excited,” McCrae said. “Everyone seems really stoked.

The Community Club has put on the annual festival since 2010. McCrae, who started organizing it after no one else was willing to do it, last year signed up 88 vendors before the event was cancelled. The two-day festival usually reaps about $20,000.

“I love it, I love making people happy with it,” she said. “It’s a good thing to do to give back to your community. I’m ecstatic when we get the count in at the end of the day.”


