Organizers gearing up for Easter festival in Williams Lake

Jazmyn Lyons and Joan Douillard of The Realm of Toys are gearing up for Easter Festival taking place in downtown Williams Lake Sunday, April 9. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An Easter Festival is planned once again for Williams Lake from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Organizers Joan Douillard and Jazmyn Lyons of The Realm of Toys are looking forward to once again bringing a fun event to the city’s downtown area.

“It’s just a good, happy vibe,” said Douillard of what she loves about the festival. “I don’t think we’ve ever had a grumpy person. It’s a festival. The downtown comes alive.”

Echoing her mom Lyons said it’s the colours, smells and seeing all the people that she loves.

Guessing around 600 people attended last year, Lyons said they have hired A Chord – a street DJ – to add music.

“Last year we were told the one thing that was missing was music for the overall atmosphere. We hired the same guy who did the DJ-ing at our Halloween Fest.”

Vendors are returning from last year as well as some new food vendors and aside from the Easter Bunny there will be Paw Patrol characters wandering throughout thanks to a new mascot rental business in town.

Festival-goers can expect bouncy castles, a magician, vendors and a food fair, and there is still time for vendors to sign up by contacting Douillard or Lyons at The Realm of Toys.

Selfies with the Easter Bunny are by donation with proceeds going to The Potato House Society.

April 9 will be the earliest date the festival has been held so both women are hoping for good weather.

Looking at the 14-day forecast Lyons said it indicated sunshine with highs of 8 C.

There was one year with blue sky but chilly temperatures, and last year was windy, Douillard added.

Funding for the festival has come from the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club, Dana Lynn Favel of RE/MAX, Community Futures of the Cariboo Chilcotin and Tolko Industries.

“The Auxiliary Rotary is sending volunteers,” Lyons added.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, March 21, city council approved a request to temporarily close sections of Oliver Street and Second Avenue North for the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate set-up and take-down.

